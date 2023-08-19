Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 4,254 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672,221 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,034 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,864,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after purchasing an additional 226,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 141,160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO opened at $90.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average is $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

