Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 15,800 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.86%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

