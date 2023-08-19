TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442,950 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 195,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.43. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 4,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $60,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 4,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $60,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $696,408 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

