Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 2,315 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after buying an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,127,000 after buying an additional 1,020,301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,648,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,414,000 after buying an additional 416,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after buying an additional 92,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EFG opened at $89.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.