Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) CFO Sells $167,570.48 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel L. Olivier sold 108,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $167,570.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,777.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yellow Stock Down 22.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.79. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Yellow

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Yellow by 23,639.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Yellow by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

