Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $515.00 at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $426.02 on Thursday. Synopsys has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $439.90 and a 200-day moving average of $401.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,822 shares of company stock valued at $59,899,628 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after acquiring an additional 246,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,783 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

