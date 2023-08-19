Gary B. Smith Sells 4,166 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $174,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ciena Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $41.26 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

