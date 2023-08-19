Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $14,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.4 %

TAP stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,025.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.