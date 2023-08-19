EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,409,000 after purchasing an additional 718,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,769,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,420,000 after purchasing an additional 253,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $163,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

EQT Trading Up 1.3 %

EQT stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

