Tredje AP fonden Sells 30,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,846 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.97 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

