Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Masco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MAS opened at $56.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MAS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

