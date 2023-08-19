Tredje AP fonden Acquires 23,545 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

