Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 13,840 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $9,932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 164.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 66,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,240 shares of company stock worth $8,191,355. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 10.3 %

DLB opened at $84.77 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.