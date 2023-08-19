Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 389.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,419 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 47,286 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average is $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

