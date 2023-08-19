Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Travere Therapeutics worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $157,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

