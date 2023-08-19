Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 334,081 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 675,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,081 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $81,192.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,802.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 45,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $327,098.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $81,192.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,472 shares of company stock worth $2,837,066. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS opened at $6.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

