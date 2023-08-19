American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of American Vanguard worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 477.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 345.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $121,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,101,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,091,854.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,886 shares in the company, valued at $698,843.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 7,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $121,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,101,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,091,854.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AVD. TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

American Vanguard Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AVD opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $445.65 million, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.95.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

