AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,776 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $19.61 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $520.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

