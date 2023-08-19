AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,776 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.
AnaptysBio Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $19.61 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $520.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.14.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
