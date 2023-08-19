Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FIGS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FIGS by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FIGS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FIGS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,423.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 436,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $750,520.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,423.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 436,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,759 shares of company stock worth $4,181,474 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.07 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.62%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

