Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,341 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $18,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on State Street

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.