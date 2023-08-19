Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $17.40 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of American Water Works worth $17,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.5 %

AWK opened at $138.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.