Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.80 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Natixis bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Read Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.