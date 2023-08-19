Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,202 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.93 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

