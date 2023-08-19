Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 261 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.25%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.