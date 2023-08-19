Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $17,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 197,460.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $3,004,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 42.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $845.62 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $892.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $821.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $750.16.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,560 shares of company stock worth $1,998,018. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

