Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,517 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.53.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.1 %

Tapestry stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

