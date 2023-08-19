Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Citigroup cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Shares of ATVI opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

