US Bancorp DE Buys 15,111 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Southwest Gas worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,803 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,803 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 123,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,875. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.