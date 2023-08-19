Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $21,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,648,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.