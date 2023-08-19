CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $16,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $134,747,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,780,000 after buying an additional 2,043,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $115,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus cut their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

