Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $257.07 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.