Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 50,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $174,882.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,705 shares of company stock valued at $611,277. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

CRTO stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.60 and a beta of 0.91. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $36.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

