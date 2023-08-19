Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $20,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

