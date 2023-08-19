Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,158 IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of IAC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,850,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.93.

IAC Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IAC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.18. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

