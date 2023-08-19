Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,403 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of F5 worth $71,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 75.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,636.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.55.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

