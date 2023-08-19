Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.18 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,891,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,255,000 after buying an additional 1,644,778 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 451.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,573,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,271,000 after buying an additional 1,288,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,665,000 after buying an additional 1,161,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 56.06%.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

