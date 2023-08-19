DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $21,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.8 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

