Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $20,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $291.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

