Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,061,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,073,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,452,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,148,631 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.38. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

