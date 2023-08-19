Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 616 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL opened at $198.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.64. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.