Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,878 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.29 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $284.51 million, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 730.77%.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Postal Realty Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,931.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,460.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,931.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,460.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $230,376.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 234,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,333 shares of company stock worth $309,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,750 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.