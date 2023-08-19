Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 55.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

