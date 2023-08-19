Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $113.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $266.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

