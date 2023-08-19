Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.36 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $21,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $155.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

