Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 19,389 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of FOX worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 196.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

