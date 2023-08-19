Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 121 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,440,000 after purchasing an additional 245,610 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.19 and its 200 day moving average is $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

