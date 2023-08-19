Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 4,956 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NiSource by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,025,000 after buying an additional 8,569,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,389,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,542,000 after buying an additional 5,730,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 256.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NiSource by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,915,000 after buying an additional 3,455,923 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NiSource Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NI opened at $26.44 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

