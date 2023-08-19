Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,412 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.87.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

