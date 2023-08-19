Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,260 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $113.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

