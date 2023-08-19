Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $20,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $429.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

